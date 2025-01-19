Deadly strikes continue on Gaza after Israel delays ceasefire at last minute

Gaza children rubble Children play with fireworks on the rubble of destroyed buildings at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Bureij on January 18, ahead of the proposed ceasefire. File picture: Eyad Baba / AFP.

Gaza's civil defence rescuers said Israeli strikes killed eight people on Sunday after Israel said a ceasefire in its war with Hamas was delayed at the last minute on orders of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A statement from Netanyahu's office, issued less than an hour before the truce was set to start at 8:30am (06:30 GMT), said he had "instructed the IDF (military) that the ceasefire... will not begin until Israel has received the list" of hostages to be freed.

Hamas, while "affirming its commitment" to the terms of the ceasefire, said: "The delay in providing the names of those to be released in the first batch is due to technical reasons," later adding that the list would be given "at any moment."

The Israeli military confirmed shortly after 8:30am that it was continuing "to strike within the Gaza area at this time" following Netanyahu's directive.

AFPTV live images from northeastern Gaza showed a plume of grey smoke about 30 minutes after the truce was to take effect, and again around 30 minutes later.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said three people were killed in northern Gaza and five in Gaza City, with 25 wounded.

The initial exchange was to see three Israeli hostages released from captivity in return for a first group of Palestinian prisoners.

If the ceasefire goes ahead, a total of 33 hostages taken by militants during Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel will be returned from Gaza during an initial 42-day truce.

Under the deal, hundreds of Palestinian prisoners will be released from Israeli jails.

The truce is intended to pave the way for an end to more than 15 months of war sparked by Hamas's 7 attack, the deadliest in Israeli history.

It follows a deal struck by mediators Qatar, the United States and Egypt after months of negotiations, and takes effect on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration as US president.

In a televised address on Saturday, Netanyahu said Israel had US support to return to war if necessary.

Calling the 42-day first phase a "temporary ceasefire", he said: "If we are forced to resume the war, we will do so with force."

'War needed to end'

Even ahead of the truce, Gazans displaced by the war to other parts of the devastated territory were preparing to return home.

In Gaza City, shortly after the deal was initially expected to go into effect, they were already celebrating, waving Palestinian flags in the street.

The Israeli army warned Gaza residents early Sunday not to approach its forces or Israeli territory.

"We urge you not to head towards the buffer zone or IDF forces for your safety," military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Telegram.

"At this stage, heading towards the buffer zone or moving from south to north via Gaza Valley puts you at risk."

Jerusalem residents said the deal had been a long time coming.

"Maybe this is the beginning of (the) end of suffering for both sides, hopefully," said Beeri Yemeni, a university student, adding that "the war needed to end like a long, long time ago".

Long ordeal

Israel has prepared reception centres to provide medical treatment and counselling to the freed hostages before they return to their families after their long ordeal.

Israel's justice ministry had previously said 737 Palestinian prisoners and detainees would be freed during the deal's first phase, starting from 4:00pm (14:00 GMT) on Sunday.

Egypt on Saturday said more than 1,890 Palestinian prisoners would be freed in the initial phase.

Two sources close to Hamas told AFP that the first group of hostages to be released would be three Israeli women soldiers.

However, as the group uses the term soldier to describe any Israeli of military age who has completed mandatory military service, the women could be civilians abducted during the October 7 attack.

Hundreds of trucks waited at the Gaza border, poised to enter from Egypt as soon as they get the all-clear to deliver desperately needed aid.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said 600 trucks a day would enter Gaza after the ceasefire takes effect, including 50 carrying fuel.

There has been only one previous truce in the war, lasting for one week in November 2023.

That ceasefire also saw the release of hostages held by militants in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Trump taking credit

Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,210 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Of the 251 people taken hostage, 94 are still in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory campaign has destroyed much of Gaza, killing at least 46,899 people, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

The truce was to take effect on the eve of Trump's inauguration for a second term as president of the United States.

Trump, who claimed credit for the ceasefire deal, after months of effort by the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden, told US network NBC on Saturday that he had told Netanyahu that the war "has to end".

"We want it to end, but to keep doing what has to be done," he said.

Brett McGurk, the pointman for outgoing President Joe Biden, was joined in the region by Trump envoy Steve Witkoff in an unusual pairing to finalise the agreement, US officials said.

Under the deal, Israeli forces will withdraw from densely populated areas of Gaza and allow displaced Palestinians to return "to their residences", the Qatari prime minister said.

Biden said an unfinalised second phase of the agreement would bring a "permanent end to the war".

