Regardless of who the leadership happens to be at any given time, the modern world is still deeply interconnected and there are still many connections between the US and China, said Karman Lucero, an associate research scholar at Yale Law School, in an interview with CMG.

As the economic and trade relations between the two countries improve, cultural and technological exchanges will be advanced. Despite recent political tensions, there is still a lot of professional collaboration between experts in the US and China, which is fundamental, Lucero stressed.

CLICK HERE to watch the video on CGTN