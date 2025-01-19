China Media Group holds third rehearsal for 2025 Spring Festival Gala

2025 Spring Festival Gala China Media Group holds the third rehearsal for the 2025 Spring Festival Gala in Beijing, China. Picture: CMG

China Media Group (CMG) on Friday held the third rehearsal for its highly anticipated 2025 Spring Festival Gala, which will be aired globally on January 28, the eve of the Chinese New Year.

Four sub-venues of Chongqing, Wuhan, Lhasa and Wuxi made their debut during the latest rehearsal. Singing, dancing, magic, martial arts and innovative performance were presented, and the transitions and arrangements between each act were notably smoother.

The sub-venue of Chongqing has brought songs and dances with distinctive local features, and the sub-venue of Wuhan has incorporated new opera, acrobatics, folk music and classic IP from films and television.

The Wuxi venue has connected traditional music with scene interpretations, showcasing both the historical context and modern civilization. Authentic ethnic performances at the Lhasa venue has demonstrated the friendship between people of all ethnic groups.

CGTN has launched an interactive event named "Snake Year Dance Fun" on global social media platforms, receiving active participation from netizens from 42 countries and regions around the world so far.

CMG will also launch a series of events including art performances, intangible cultural heritage experiences and program broadcasts to let overseas audiences feel the atmosphere of the Spring Festival and the charm of Chinese culture.

The first stop of the series of events was successfully held in New York on Thursday. It will also appear in other countries including Kenya, Spain, Brazil, Australia, France, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

