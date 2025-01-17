Xizang Earthquake: Volunteers and policemen work together to ensure resettlement of affected people

Volunteers from across the country and policemen from China Immigration have been supporting relief efforts after an earthquake hit the Xizang Autonomous Region.

Volunteers from across the country and policemen from China Immigration have been supporting relief efforts after an earthquake hit the Xizang Autonomous Region. Zheng Songwu visited a village in Dingri County to look at people's resettlement and recovery process.

Wang Shengyun is a noodle shop owner from Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region which is 3,000 kilometres away from the epicentre. He and his friends volunteered to offer locals nearly 30,000 USD worth of food supplies like noodles, beef, and apples. He cooks noodles every day for free in Gabu Village.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE.

"We hoped to provide people with goods in the most affected villages, so we contacted the township government, and they deployed us here," Wang Shengyun said. "Now we offer at least 1,200 bowls of noodles for free in the hope that locals can eat warm food in the cold winter following the earthquake."

More than two hundred policemen from China Immigration in Xigaze are supporting affected locals in Yubai Village, Gabu Village, and Zacun Village in Changsuo Township. They helped locals rescue trapped people, livestock, and valuables after the earthquake.

After the focus of relief efforts was shifted to post-disaster reconstruction, work included carrying relief materials, building shelters, keeping traffic in order, and more. In Gabu Village, home to more than five hundred people, 21 policemen offered help.

Nyima Policeman, China Immigration, said: "We have unloaded 70 tonnes' worth of supplies today. We worked by shifts and rarely rested. For example, if colleagues working in the nearby village are tired, we will help them, and vice versa. We hope the affected locals can lead a normal life ASAP."

Tashi Villager, Gabu Village, Dingri County, Xizang Autonomous Region: "The policemen came to help us just half an hour after the earthquake hit us. All of our houses were severely damaged, four people died and over twenty were injured. But the help from our party and government has made us feel relaxed and warm."

More than sixty thousand people in Dingri County were affected by the earthquake. Resettlement and post-disaster construction are in full swing despite the cold winter.

Zheng Songwu, CGTN, Dingri County, Xizang Autonomous Region.

CGTN