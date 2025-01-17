American bases in Greenland will remain even if the island gains independence, and all political parties in Greenland agree with this.

American bases in Greenland will remain even if the island gains independence, and all political parties in Greenland agree with this, the leader of the opposition Naleraq party in Greenland's parliament and former foreign minister, Pele Broberg, told Sputnik

"All political parties have said ‘we have plans for independence.’ Well, some don't. We do. But all of us agree that no matter if we have independence or if we do something else, it will be with a defence agreement with the US," Broberg said.

The United States has several military bases on the island. However, Broberg could not say how many US troops are currently stationed on the island.

US President-elect Donald Trump, who is due to assume office on January 20, has called it "an absolute necessity" for the US to own Greenland. Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede said in response that the island was not for sale.

Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but in 2009 it received autonomy with the ability to self-govern and make independent choices in domestic policy.

