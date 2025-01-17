The agreement on comprehensive strategic cooperation between Russia and Iran will affect the cooperation between the two countries in the security sphere in the Middle East, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.

"It will undoubtedly affect [it], because Iran is a strong and influential country in the region, and Russia is a large and strong country. Therefore, it is natural that we and Russia have concentrated and will concentrate all our capabilities to maintain stability and security in the region," Jalali said.

The Kremlin has said talks between Russian and Iranian presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian will be held on January 17. The leaders plan to discuss the prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation and current regional and international issues. After the talks, the presidents will sign a comprehensive strategic partnership deal between Russia and Iran, and will also make statements for the press. The new agreement is to replace the current bilateral document on the foundations of relations and principles of cooperation, signed in Moscow back in 2001.

According to Jalali, the deal, which also includes a clause on respect for territorial integrity, consists of 47 articles and an introduction and will be implemented to ensure balanced cooperation between the two countries. The procedure for Iran's ratification of the document envisions the government submitting it to parliament for approval.

