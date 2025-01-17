Trade between Russia and the Central African Republic (CAR) has increased almost eight times over the past year, and this trend is good, although the absolute figures are still small, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"As for trade and economic ties, the absolute values are not great yet, but I want to note a very good trend: the trade turnover has increased almost eight times in the last year. This is generally not a bad indicator," Putin said during talks with CAR President Faustin Archange Touadera.

Russia is ready to continue providing humanitarian aid to the republic if necessary, Putin said, adding that Russia and the CAR will continue to cooperate on security issues.

Sputnik