South Africa welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire, calls for 'just and lasting peace'

Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice of South Africa, speaks to the press before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) after the first day of the hearing of the genocide case against Israel, brought by South Africa, in The Hauge, The Netherlands, 11 January 2024. South African, Israel is currently committing genocidal acts against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which follows 15 months of Israel's extensive assault on Gaza.

In a statement issued by departmental spokesperson Chrispin Phiri, the South African government, known for its firm stance against Israel’s occupation of Palestine, called for the establishment of a “just and lasting peace” that protects and promotes the human rights of both Palestinians and Israelis.

“The ceasefire agreement is a crucial first step toward addressing the severe humanitarian crisis faced by the 2.3 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has deemed plausibly genocidal,” Phiri said.

He emphasised that the ceasefire must serve as a foundation for lasting peace, including the establishment of a contiguous, independent, and viable Palestinian state.

“Palestinian sovereignty and territorial integrity must be upheld. It is imperative that no land is annexed in either Gaza or the West Bank following the ceasefire and that illegal settlement expansion is halted,” Phiri said.

Referring to ICJ rulings, Phiri reiterated that the occupying power must comply with the provisional measures prescribed by the court.

“Immediate and massive humanitarian aid is urgently needed to provide relief to civilians in Gaza. All obstacles to delivering humanitarian assistance must be lifted immediately and unconditionally, allowing civilians unrestricted access to essential food, water, shelter, and healthcare,” he added.

The department also stressed that international and humanitarian laws must be respected and upheld.

Palestine Solidarity Alliance Calls for Accountability

The Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA) has demanded justice for the atrocities committed against civilians in Gaza.

“We welcome the ceasefire in Gaza, which comes after 15 months of relentless bombing and destruction, causing immense suffering. According to the latest Lancet report, over 100,000 men, women, and children have been killed,” the PSA said in a statement.

The organisation described the ceasefire as an opportunity for survivors to mourn their losses, rebuild their communities, and seek justice for victims.

“The scale of suffering, loss of life, and destruction is staggering. We demand accountability for the perpetrators of these heinous acts. Those responsible for war crimes must be prosecuted to ensure justice and to prevent further atrocities,” the statement continued.

The PSA urged the international community to support reparations for victims and provide resources to help rebuild lives. It also called for unrestricted access for health workers, journalists, and international observers to Gaza, citing the Israeli government’s ongoing blockade.

The movement stressed that the occupation, illegal settlements, and de facto annexation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem must end, as affirmed by the ICJ Advisory Opinion.

