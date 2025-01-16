Seven killed in Gaza strikes hours before crucial Israeli ceasefire vote

Mourners prepare for burial the body of Palestinian journalist Ahmed Al-Shayah, covered with a press vest, after he was killed during an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis, at Nasser Hospital, in the southern Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas.

Gaza's civil defence agency said Thursday that at least seven people had been killed in fresh Israeli strikes in the Palestinian territory, hours before Israel's cabinet was set to vote on a ceasefire deal.

"Our crew retrieved five dead and more than 10 injured from under the rubble of a house ... that was bombed by the Israeli army in the Al-Rimal area west of Gaza City," the agency said in a statement.

It added it had retrieved the bodies of two more people killed in a strike at "the Al-Sha'biya intersection in the centre of Gaza City".

The strikes come a day after Qatar and the US announced a ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas that they hope will pave the way for a permanent end to the war in Gaza.

Israeli media reported that the cabinet was set to vote on the ceasefire agreement Thursday morning.

AFP