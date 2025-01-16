SA foreign affairs minister Ronald Lamola backs Israel-Hamas truce, demands Palestinian sovereignty

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas.

In a statement issued by the departmental spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri following the Israel and Hamas agreement, the South African government, which has been vocal in its stance against the Israeli occupation of Palestine, called for the implementation of a “just and lasting peace” that ensures the human rights of both Palestinians and Israelis are protected and promoted.

“The ceasefire agreement is a crucial first step toward ending the severe humanitarian crisis faced by the 2.3 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has deemed to be plausibly genocidal.

“The ceasefire must lay the basis for a just peace, which should include the establishment of a contiguous, independent, and viable Palestinian State.

“The Palestinian sovereignty and territorial integrity must be upheld. It is imperative that no land is annexed in either Gaza or the West Bank following the ceasefire and that illegal settlement expansion is halted.”

Phiri stated that, by the ICJ's successive rulings, the occupying power must adhere to the provisional measures prescribed by the ICJ.

“Immediate and massive humanitarian aid is urgently needed to provide relief to civilians in Gaza. All obstacles to delivering humanitarian assistance must be lifted immediately and unconditionally, allowing civilians unrestricted access to essential food, water, shelter, and healthcare,” said Phiri.

The department reiterated that international and humanitarian laws must be respected and upheld.

Meanwhile, the Palestine Solidarity Alliance said the atrocities committed against innocent civilians in Gaza cannot go unaddressed.

“We welcome the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza, a crucial step after 15 months of relentless bombing and destruction that have inflicted a holocaust upon the Palestinian people, resulting in over 100,000 men, women, and children killed, according to the latest Lancet report.

“This ceasefire is not merely a temporary halt to violence; it is an opportunity for survivors to mourn their dead, bury their loved ones, and begin the arduous process of rebuilding their lives and communities.

“The scale of suffering, loss of life, and destruction is staggering, and we demand accountability for the perpetrators of these heinous acts. Those responsible for war crimes must be prosecuted to ensure justice for the victims and to prevent further atrocities in the future,” read the statement.

The organisation urged the international community to support reparations for the victims of the violence, helping to restore dignity and provide necessary resources for rebuilding lives.

In addition, the movement called for immediate and unrestricted access for health workers, journalists, and other international observers to enter Gaza after facing a blockade by the Israeli government.

Furthermore, it said the ongoing occupation, illegal settlements, and de facto annexation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem must come to an end, as affirmed by the ICJ Advisory Opinion.

IOL