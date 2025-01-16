Blue recently made the announcement and was met with scorching criticism, shaming and disbelief on whether her claim is true.
Bonnie Blue, a 25-year-old OnlyFans porn star from the UK has made the astounding claim that she had sex with 1,057 men in just 12 hours.
Blue recently made the announcement and was met with scorching criticism, shaming and disbelief on whether her claim is true.
Seemingly proud of herself despite the backlash, in a video she posted on social media she said: "This is what my face looks like after taking 1,000 men over 12 hours ago. I told you girls to take in 'fluids' for moisturiser, it is good for seen."
The adult entertainer added that it was 'gangbang after gangbang'.
"The room was absolutely packed. Then we did groups of five like one after the other. I wanted to give people more time so then in went down to ones. One person would watch while I was with somebody then it would just be a rotating circle like that."
Blue is no stranger to controversy as she was labeled a groomer (Sexual grooming is the action or behaviour of establishing an emotional connection with a vulnerable individual - often a juvenile under the age of consent - and, in some cases, the victim's family in order to lessen their inhibitions in preparation for sexual assault), pervert and even pedophile.
This is due to her almost exclusively making pornography with 'barely legal' young boys who just turned 18 which is the socially accepted age of consent in the UK.
Internet personality Collin Rugg from the US added his two cents to the discussion and said he was disgusted by the OnlyFans model.
"OF is destroying this generation. The creator has bragged about sleeping with barely legal teenagers and husbands who cheat on their wives. The pervert, who was recently seen preying on a young man at Five Guys (fast food restaurant), was previously married in 2022 before things went south.
"The prostitute says her parents, who were initially not supportive because they are from an 'older generation' now support her. Her mother books her appointments," Rugg posted on X.
If true, Blue has beaten Lily Phillips, another OnlyFans star who was planning to sleep with 1,000 men in February.
