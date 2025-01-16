Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked US President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing President Joe Biden for their help in reaching a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked US President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing President Joe Biden for their help in reaching a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the prime minister's office said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas had agreed to a 42-day ceasefire mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, and that the agreement would take effect on January 19.

"The prime minister thanked US President-elect Trump for help in facilitating the deal on the release of hostages and for aiding Israel in putting an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families ... Both leaders have agreed to meet in Washington to discuss the matter and other important issues. After that, the prime minister spoke to US President Biden and thanked him for his help in reaching the hostages release deal," the office said.

