Irakli Kobakhidze approved as Georgian Prime Minister - voting results

The Georgian Parliament officially approved Irakli Kobakhidze as the country's new Prime Minister.

The Georgian Parliament approved on Thursday, November 29, Irakli Kobakhidze for the post of prime minister by a majority vote.

"84 in favour, zero against. The resolution has been adopted," Georgian parliamentary speaker Shalva Papuashvili said.

Former lawmaker Maka Bochorishvili was approved as new foreign minister of Georgia. In total, there are three new ministers in the government: Bochorishvili, Justice Minister Anri Okhanashvili and Minister of Environment and Agriculture David Songulashvili.

During the last committee meetings in the parliament, Bochorishvili has mentioned that Georgia was committed to joining the European Union and NATO and to rebooting relations with the United States.

Then - lawmaker stated that all the changes should be done in a way that takes into account the interests of all parties involved.

Georgian parliamentary elections took place in late October. Following the final count of votes, Georgian Dream received 53.93%, while four opposition coalitions and parties together made it into the parliament with 37.78% of the votes.

They have since refused to recognise the outcome and have demanded a new vote. In accordance with the Georgian constitution, the government has to resign upon recognition of powers of the parliament's new convocation.

