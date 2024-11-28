‘Giving Kiev nuclear weapons would be biggest step to uncontrollable escalation’ - Ryabkov

Giving nuclear weapons to Kiev would be the biggest step towards the completely uncontrollable spread of the Ukraine conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

Last week, the New York Times reported that some US and European officials were allegedly proposing the return of nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

"I do not know who these people are who say such things. I have repeatedly heard similar statements from responsible — or rather irresponsible — parties in Kiev. However, such a step would mean not only the collapse of the whole system of non-proliferation and arms control, which still stands despite the destructive US discourse, but also the biggest step towards further and completely uncontrolled spread of the conflict," Ryabkov said.

Sputnik