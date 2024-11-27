World leaders react to Lebanon war ceasefire

A man crosses the road in Nahariya in northern Israel on November 27, 2024, after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect. Picture: AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP

World leaders have welcomed a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which came into force on Wednesday morning.

Here are key reactions from around the world.

United States and France

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will protect Israel from the threat of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and create the conditions for a "lasting calm", US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of the truce coming into force.

"The announcement today will cease the fighting in Lebanon, and secure Israel from the threat of Hezbollah and other terrorist organisations operating from Lebanon," the leaders said in a joint statement.

The United States and France will work "to ensure this arrangement is fully implemented" and lead international efforts for "capacity-building" of the Lebanese army, they added.

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the US president for his "involvement in securing the ceasefire agreement".

He told Biden in a call that he appreciated the US leader's "understanding that Israel will maintain its freedom of action in enforcing it", according to Netanyahu's office.

Ahead of Israel's approval of the deal, Netanyahu said the "length of the ceasefire depends on what happens in Lebanon" and the truce would allow Israel to "intensify" pressure on Hamas and focus on the "Iranian threat".

Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the ceasefire was a "fundamental step" towards restoring stability in the region.

Thanking France and the US for their involvement, Mikati also reiterated his government's commitment to "strengthen the army's presence in the south".

Iran

Iran, a backer of both Hezbollah and Hamas, welcomed the end of Israel's "aggression" in Lebanon, after the ceasefire came into force.

"Welcoming the news" of the end of Israel's "aggression against Lebanon", foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said, stressing Iran's "firm support for the Lebanese government, nation and resistance".

China

China said it was "paying close attention to the current situation in Lebanon and Israel".

"We support all efforts conducive to easing tensions and achieving peace and welcome the agreement reached by relevant parties on a ceasefire," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

Qatar

"The State of Qatar welcomes the ceasefire agreement in the Lebanese Republic and expresses its hope that it will lead to a similar agreement to halt the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip and the Israeli assaults on the occupied West Bank," Qatar's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Jordan

Jordan's foreign ministry said the ceasefire was "an important step that must be followed by an international effort to end the aggression against the Gaza Strip and Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank".

Palestinian Authority

"We hope that this step will contribute to stopping the violence and instability that the region is suffering from," the Palestinian presidency said in a statement, highlighting the need to enforce a UN resolution for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

European Union

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen hailed the "very encouraging news" of the ceasefire, saying it would increase Lebanon's "internal security and stability".

"Lebanon will have an opportunity to increase internal security and stability thanks to Hezbollah's reduced influence," she said.

United Nations

A top UN official welcomed the ceasefire agreement, but warned that "considerable work lies ahead" to implement the deal.

"Nothing less than the full and unwavering commitment of both parties is required," said UN special coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

AFP