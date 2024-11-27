Man from FBI's most wanted list arrested in UK - reports

FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists list has been apprehended in the UK after over 20 years on the run. Picture: Sputnik

A US citizen from the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists list who has been in hiding for over two decades has been captured in the UK, media reported, citing a spokesperson for the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The man, Daniel Andreas San Diego, 46, reportedly connected to an animal rights group, is wanted in the US for terror attacks that he committed in California in 2003. He was added to the most wanted list in 2009, with a $250,000 (approximately R4.5 million) reward for any information on his whereabouts.

"Officers from the NCA, supported by colleagues from counter-terrorism policing and North Wales Police, arrested Daniel Andreas San Diego, aged 46, in the Conwy area of Wales, at the request of the US authorities," the Times newspaper quoted the spokesperson as saying.

He was reportedly captured on Monday in a rural area and has already appeared before court to begin the process of his extradition to the US.

"Daniel San Diego's arrest after more than 20 years as a fugitive for two bombings in the San Francisco area shows that no matter how long it takes, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable," the newspaper quoted FBI Director Christopher Wray as saying.

In August 2023, San Diego planted two bombs on the campus of a biotechnology corporation in Emeryville, California. A month later, he exploded a nail-wrapped bomb at a nutritional products corporation in Pleasanton. Weeks later, an arrest warrant was issued for him, but he has already fled.

Sputnik