Kiev launches two strikes with ATACMS on Kursk in three days - Russian Defence Ministry

The Ukrainian armed forces have carried out two strikes with long-range Western weapons against facilities in the Kursk region. Picture: Sputnik

The Ukrainian armed forces carried out two strikes with long-range US-made Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) ballistic missiles on facilities in Russia's Kursk region over the past three days, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

"According to confirmed data, over the past three days, the Ukrainian armed forces have carried out two strikes with long-range Western weapons against facilities in the Kursk region," the ministry said in a statement, adding that during the inspection of the attacked sites in the Kursk region it was confirmed that Ukraine had carried out strikes with US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles.

On November 23, Ukraine attacked the positions of the S-400 air defence system division in the Kursk region with five ATACMS missiles, three missiles were shot down and two reached the target, the ministry said, adding that the radar station was damaged and soldiers were injured.

Ukraine hit the Kursk Airport with ATACMS missiles on November 25, and seven missiles were shot down, but one reached its target, the statement said, adding that two soldiers were lightly injured by falling missile fragments.

The ministry also said that it is preparing a retaliatory action against Ukraine's attacks on the Kursk region.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised speech that Ukraine had fired US-supplied ATACMS missiles and the UK's Storm Shadows at facilities in the Kursk and Bryansk regions. In response, Russia launched a strike against a defence industry facility, the Yuzhmash plant, in Dnepropetrovsk on November 21, using its newest medium-range missile, dubbed Oreshnik. Moscow also updated its nuclear doctrine earlier in the week.

On November 25, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby confirmed that Ukraine was allowed to use US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles to fire at targets in the western Russian region of Kursk.

