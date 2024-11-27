CSTO leaders to discuss topical issues of international regional security in Astana

CSTO Collective Security Council will discuss topical issues of international and regional security at the meeting of the Collective Security Council in a narrow format in Astana said Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. Picture: Sputnik

The leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) will discuss topical issues of international and regional security at the meeting of the Collective Security Council in a narrow format in Astana, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Kazakhstan from November 27 to November 28 and participate in the CSTO session in Astana.

"At this meeting, with the participation of the leaders only, current issues of international and regional security and the main results of the CSTO activities during the intersessional period will be discussed," Ushakov told reporters.

The plenary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will discuss priority areas of the activity during Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship, the official said.

"It is expected that topical issues on the regional and international agenda will be discussed, taking into account the growing threats to stability in the organisation’s area of ​​responsibility and adjacent areas, as well as the tasks of forming a new architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia," the official said.

Following the session, the leaders will sign 14 documents.

Ushakov noted that regional security issues are a priority for Russia within the framework of the CSTO, since the situation in the world has worsened.

