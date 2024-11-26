Trump vows to add 10 percent to export duties on goods from China over drug trafficking

The US will be charging China an additional 10 percent tariff, above any additional tariffs. Picture: Sputnik

United States President-elect Donald Trump has promised to add 10% to export duties on goods from China until the problem of drug trafficking from the country is resolved.

He claimed that Chinese officials had never followed through on a promise to combat drug trafficking, and drugs had flooded into the US, primarily through Mexico, in volumes never seen before.

"Until such time as they stop, we will be charging China an additional 10% Tariff, above any additional Tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America," Trump said on Truth Social.

He also promised tariffs for Mexico and Canada over drug trafficking and illegal migration into the US.

"On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," he said.

Sputnik