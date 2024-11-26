The ICRC is ready to support the authorities as a neutral intermediary if an agreement on a new repatriation is reached between the parties. Picture: Sputnik

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is ready to participate in the return of Kursk region residents from Ukraine if Moscow and Kiev reach an agreement on a new repatriation, the organisation's office in Russia told Sputnik.

"The ICRC is ready to support the authorities as a neutral intermediary if an agreement on a new repatriation is reached between the parties," the ICRC office said.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was doing everything possible to return Russians from Ukraine, and such negotiations were continuing through certain channels.

Last Friday, the Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova reported the return to Russia from Ukraine of 46 residents of the Kursk region, who were taken out by Ukrainian armed forces in August after an attack on the region. On Saturday, they were brought to Kursk.

Ukraine went on the offensive at 5.30am on August 6 with the aim of capturing territory in the Kursk region, their advance was stopped, Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov said.

He emphasised that the operation in the Kursk region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the enemy has already lost more than 35,000 soldiers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Kiev regime had carried out a provocation, conducting indiscriminate shooting, including at civilian targets.

Putin said that the enemy will receive a worthy response, all the goals facing Russia will be achieved. In Kursk, as well as Belgorod and Bryansk regions, a counter-terrorist operation regime is in effect to ensure the safety of citizens.

Sputnik