Biden to attend Trump's inauguration

US President Joe Biden will fulfil his promise to attend the inauguration of his successor regardless of whoever it will be, White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said.

"The President promised that he would attend the inauguration of whoever won the election. He and the First Lady are going to honour that promise and attend the inauguration," Bates told reporters.

Biden views that as an important demonstration of commitment to democratic values, he added.

Donald Trump, who was already in office after the 2016 election, won the November 5 presidential election, making him the first US leader since the 19th century to return to the White House after a four-year hiatus. Trump's victory was declared by all leading media outlets involved in vote counting: the Associated Press, Fox News, CNN, NBC, ABC, and CBS.

The Electoral College from the states must vote for candidates in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The inauguration will take place on January 20, 2025.

