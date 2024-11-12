Sean 'Diddy' Combs has made a new request for bail

Sean Combs has approached the court with yet another bail application.

The 55-year-old rapper is currently behind bars in New York City after he was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution - but earlier this month, his attorneys filed a new motion requesting bail, arguing that new evidence justifies him being released ahead of his trial.

In the latest motion for bail - which has been seen by PEOPLE - Combs' legal team have described the prosecution's case as "thin".

What's more, the legal team have questioned the relevance of a 2016 CCTV video in which the music mogul appears to violently assault a woman in a Los Angeles hotel.

In the filing, Combs' legal team explain: "The video is not evidence of a coerced 'freak off,' but rather a minutes-long glimpse into a complex but decade-long consensual relationship between Mr. Combs and Victim 1."

Combs - who has pleaded not guilty to the charges - has already been denied bail by two different federal judges. But his attorneys insist that their latest proposal is "far more robust than the previous" one.

Combs' lawyers previously requested that the rapper be freed on bond, pending trial, after paying a sum of $50 million.

However, following a lengthy debate between legal teams on whether Combs represented a flight risk, Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky announced that the rap star will remain in detention until his trial begins.

Marc Agnifilo, his attorney, later explained that the music star is determined to "establish his innocence".

Agnifilo told reporters: "He's going to fight this. He's innocent. He came to New York to establish his innocence.

"We believe in him wholeheartedly. He didn't do these things. There's no coercion and no crime.

Bang Showbiz