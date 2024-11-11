Women rally behind South Korea’s Anti-Men ‘4B’ movement

Following Donald Trump’s re-election, American women are increasingly embracing South Korea’s radical ‘4B’ feminist movement, which seeks to distance women from traditional gender roles in relationships. Picture: TimaMiroshnichenko/Pexels

In the wake of Donald Trump’s recent re-election, American women are turning to South Korea’s “4B” movement, a feminist movement that urges women to forgo traditional relationships and motherhood.

The movement’s tenets — no marriage, no dating, no childbirth, and no sex with men — are catching on in the United States, South Africa, and other countries around the world where women fear new threats to reproductive freedoms.

The “4B” movement, originating in South Korea after the #MeToo movement in 2018, took aim at issues of gender violence, the gender wage gap, and patriarchy. In South Korea, women felt a cultural backlash over the endemic spycam problem, where hidden cameras in public and private spaces recorded women without their knowledge.

The movement’s reach has expanded since then, with women now using it as a stance against societal expectations, where a declining birth rate and persistent gender inequality have spotlighted the double burdens faced by South Korean women.

Across social media platforms like TikT ok, X, and Instagram, American women have been sharing the 4B principles. Some posts have gone viral, as women share stories of abandoning relationships with men over political differences, particularly with Trump supporters.

This surge in interest is reflected by Google searches for “4B,” which rose by 450% following Trump’s election confirmation, making it a trending topic.

The renewed interest is a result of mounting concerns over women’s rights under Trump’s administration. A key campaign issue for Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris was her warning that Trump’s administration could further curtail women’s access to abortion services.

The US Supreme Court’s controversial 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, an outcome Trump took credit for, ended the federal right to abortion, spurring restrictive laws across Republican-led states.

Trump’s win and Republican control of states like Florida and South Dakota, which voted against abortion protections, have signalled to many women the risk of further rollbacks.

The 4B movement is also spreading to women in South Africa, who face similar challenges in conservative societal structures. With economic factors, such as high inflation rates and wage disparities, women globally are finding the 4B philosophy appealing as a statement of autonomy and resistance.

Cape T own-based TikT ok creator @skookook shared her personal journey with the movement, drawing attention to South Africa’s need for greater respect toward women’s boundaries and independence.

“I decided to go celibate,” she shares, explaining how the choice to stop dating and engaging with men has led to a significant shift in her self-perception and emotional well-being.

“For a very long time, I was ‘decentering’ men unconsciously, but when I decided to actively make that decision, I saw a difference within myself, especially in the way I feel and interact with others.” Reflecting on how dating culture—both online and offline—has felt “dehumanising.”

“Deleting the dating apps and focusing less on love and hookup culture has really allowed me to explore more of myself,” she shares, describing how societal pressures can lead many women to lose themselves while seeking something that often doesn’t live up to expectations.

She also emphasises her growing assertiveness and ability to stand her ground in social interactions, particularly with men. She describes situations where she has set boundaries, including refusing unwanted conversations and advances.

“Men need to stop feeling so comfortable,” she says.

“We need to start making them feel uncomfortable. Stand your ground, take up space, and don’t entertain any disrespect.”

Another aspect of the ‘4B’ movement that resonates with her, and many other South African women, is the freedom from traditional expectations around marriage and motherhood.

She explains that she has never wanted children and prefers a future as a “childless cat lady,” viewing marriage and relationships with scepticism.

“I’m not interested in dating… unless someone meets my criteria, but otherwise, it’s a no.”

As she reflects on her experiences and growth, she expresses a hope for South African women to embrace the principles of the ‘4B’ movement.

“In this country, we really need the ‘4B’ movement here. We know what the stories are like, we know what happens here to women,” she says, referencing the heightened challenges women face in South Africa, where violence and discrimination are ongoing issues.

IOL