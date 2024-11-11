The agriculture and food section of CIIE brings the world's flavours to China

Scottish distillers present their products at the Scottish pavilion at 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), east China's Shanghai. Picture: People's Daily Online/Kostas Papathanasiou

By Kostas Papathanasiou

One of the areas at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai is dedicated entirely to the agriculture and food industries. It presents the ideal place for participating countries to exhibit their unique culinary treasures to the world.

China's efforts to organize and host CIIE demonstrate a dedication to creating a global platform that goes beyond commerce.

The expo has become the ideal environment for fostering connections between diverse cultures and industries. In this carefully organised environment, exhibitors engage with local and international buyers, traders and curious visitors.

Each one of these interactions is a step towards greater mutual understanding and appreciation.

The vibrant atmosphere at the food and agriculture products exhibition area underscores China's commitment to international trade and cultural exchange by bringing together the very best of the world's agricultural products under the same roof.

CIIE highlights the shared human value of agriculture, nourishing communities and preserving traditions, while promoting collaboration for a sustainable future.

As visitors explore the food and agricultural products exhibition area, they are reminded of the richness that international exchange brings to the table and the essential role that China plays in advancing this global dialogue.

Each country's pavilion reflects its rich agricultural heritage, with representatives from various nations eager to share the stories behind their most renowned goods.

Greece, for instance, shines with its world-famous olive oil and premium wines, emblematic of its deep-rooted culinary traditions and Mediterranean climate.

The Greek booth is a visual and aromatic delight, featuring the golden tones of extra virgin olive oil and the bold reds of Greece's wines.

Switzerland offers a different experience. The representative enterprises offer visitors samples from the prestigious swiss-cosmetic industry as well as samples of Swiss-wines, giving visitors the chance to try the distinct products born from a high-altitude environment.

Cities like Glasgow, Scotland and countries like Canada also bring a taste of their identity to the event. Glasgow brought its traditional smoked fish and fine whiskeys to Shanghai.

Canada, on the other hand, showcases its renowned maple syrup, an iconic product tied closely to the country's natural landscapes and vibrant agricultural sector.

Canadian exhibitors proudly share these goods as symbols of the diverse flavours and high-quality standards that define Canadian agriculture.

This article was first published on People's Daily Online.