19-year-old woman burned alive in grocery store oven

A 19-year-old went to work at a super grocery store and was found dead in its oven. Her tragic case has gone viral online with people calling for justice.

The young woman, Gursimran Kaur, a Walmart employee from Canada was found dead at her store’s walk-in oven and was said to be ‘locked’ within with the power still on.

This is based on the recordings of emergency officials reacting to the tragedy, reported People.

In another report by the Daily Mail, the call was published: “Female is locked in an oven in the bakery, oven is on, unsure if the staff are able to turn it off.”

A second emergency official responded and was quoted as saying: “The person trapped in the ... on their ... do we have the powers off for that, does the staff want to turn the power off? … In case we do make contact.”

Another official reportedly followed up by saying that the individual who had been in the oven had got out.

The deceased woman who was burned alive was later identified by her mother.

The Maritime Sikh Society said that the mother and daughter had been working in the store for two years.

“The community has been shocked by the whole incident and they feel for it and of course the immediate family is upset with the shock, they’re in a kind of a trauma,” said Harjit Seyan, the society’s president.

“We are really, really upset about the whole thing of course and really sorry to hear such a tragic event.”

The society went on to say that, Kaur along with her mother had immigrated to Canada three years ago from the UK and were natives of India with Kaur’s father and brother still living in the Asian country.

The group has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for burial expenses and bring family members to Canada for final rites. On Friday morning, around $185,532 (about R 2,367,215) had been raised.

An inquiry into the death has been launched.

Thousands of people online have poured out their tributes to the family and call for justice for Kaur.

