Xi Jinping unveils BRICS digital education plan with 10 learning centres in member countries

President Xi Jinping announced a comprehensive capacity-building programme for BRICS countries, featuring learning centres, AI cooperation, and green initiatives aimed at advancing industrial and technological innovation. Picture: Photohost agency

Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced that it will implement a capacity-building programme for BRICS countries' digital education by creating 10 learning centres in member countries in the next five years, while providing training opportunities for 1,000 local education administrators, teachers and students.

Jinping said this during the third day of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

During a round-table discussion with presidents of other Brics countries, Jinping said the capacity-building programme aims to strengthen cooperation between BRICS countries in digital education.

“We will have 10 learning centres in BRICS countries in the next five years, and provide training opportunities for 1,000 local education administrators, teachers, and students.”

He emphasised that the programme would deepen and strengthen people-to-people exchanges among BRICS countries.

“China is willing to work with all BRICS countries to open a new horizon in the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation and build a community with a shared future for mankind together.”

Jinping also stressed the importance of the technological revolution and industrial transformation, noting the rapid pace of development in the sectors and calling on BRICS countries to keep pace with innovation.

“China has recently launched a China BRICS Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development and Cooperation, and we are ready to deepen cooperation on innovation with all BRICS countries to unleash the dividends of AI,” he said.

In addition, Jinping announced that China plans to establish a BRICS sea resources international research centre, a China centre for cooperation on development of special economic zones in BRICS countries, a BRICS industrial competencies, and a BRICS digital ecosystem cooperation network.

“We welcome active participation from all the interested parties to promote the high-quality upgrading of BRICS cooperation,” Jinping said.

He also stressed the need for BRICS countries to prioritise green development, and urged them to act as promoters of sustainable development.

“Green is the defining colour of our times. It is important that all BRICS countries pro-actively embrace the global trend of green and low-carbon transformation.

“China's high-quality production capacity, as exemplified by its manufacturing of electric vehicles, lithium batteries, and PV products, provides a significant boost to global green development,” Jinping added.

He said China is eager to expand cooperation with BRICS countries in the green industries, clean energy, and green mining, and promote green development through the entire industrial chain and elevate the quality of BRICS cooperation.

“We should build a BRICS committed to justice, and we must all act as forerunners in reforming global governance,” Jinping said.

IOL Politics