WATCH: Ramaphosa champions unity and development at BRICS as he looks ahead to G20

President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded his first BRICS Summit since the expansion of the BRICS bloc. Picture: Maksim Bogodvid / Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wrapped up a three-day trip to 16th BRICS Summit, which ran from October 22 to 24, 2024 in Kazan, Russia.

Ramaphosa said that they are pleased to have an expanded BRICS bloc that now includes a number of other African countries.

“BRICS has been strengthened and all of us felt that that this strengthened the Global South,” Ramaphosa said.

The Global South has a very strong platform that promotes:

– multilateralism,

– development of Global South countries at an economic level, at a cultural level and at a social level

– unity for all of the people of the Global South

“We had an opportunity to have to bilateral discussions as well as interactions with countries like Egypt, Iran and UAE with the view of advancing our interests,” said Ramaphosa, adding that it has been a “most important summit.”

“All of them welcomed the stance that has been taken by SA in relation to Palestine. We informed that in the few days we will be submitting our full case that SA has taken in this regard,” Ramaphosa stated.

The countries that Ramaphosa met with also wished South Africa strength as the country is set to host the G20 Summit in 2025.

Ramaphosa said: “Many of them would like to participate in the G20 and we will be promoting the interests of continent Africa as well the interests of the Global South in relation to promoting the concept of solidarity, equality and sustainable development.”

SA will also be advancing the interests that were clearly articulated by the United Nations (UN) when it adopted the Pact of the Future.

“The Secretary General of the UN was also present at BRICS and we had a discussion with him and through our own G20 in 2025 we will also be advancing a number of concepts that are embedded in the Pact for the Future,” Ramaphosa said.

At a global level, SA continues to play a critical role in advancing the country’s national interest, the interest of the Global South and of course the African continent.

Ramaphosa said: “We are looking forward to going to Brazil as a apart of the G20 and thereafter we are looking forward to all those countries that are looking for participate with South Africa as a part of the G20.”

IOL