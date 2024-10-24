BRICS Summit: Ramaphosa advocates peace, criticises Gaza conflict actions

The heads of delegation attending the BRICS Summit Outreach and BRICS Plus during the XVI BRICS Summit held in Kazan, in the Russian Federation. Picture: GCIS

At the 16th BRICS Heads of State Summit, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa made a powerful call for peace, stability, and greater connectivity across the Global South.

Speaking during the BRICS Outreach and BRICS Plus sessions, Ramaphosa underscored the pivotal role of BRICS nations in shaping the future of global cooperation and development.

He opened his address by congratulating Russia for its leadership.

"Allow me to begin by congratulating the Russian Federation and President Putin on chairing a successful BRICS Summit, as well as leading us all in adopting an excellent declaration," Ramaphosa said.

His remarks set the tone for a speech rooted in the importance of international collaboration.

Ramaphosa stressed that platforms like BRICS must foster meaningful engagement among developing nations.

"We should use the BRICS platform to contribute to the social, economic, and cultural development of our peoples," he said, emphasizing the need for greater regional connectivity and cooperation.

He welcomed Russian initiatives to strengthen transport networks within BRICS, particularly those focused on innovation and digitalisation.

Ramaphosa highlighted the International North-South Transport Corridor, connecting St. Petersburg to Mumbai, as a key opportunity to boost trade and connectivity.

"This corridor is an opportunity for this region to unlock new trade flows and routes in an increasingly multipolar world," he noted.

Turning to Africa, Ramaphosa spoke about the transformative potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

For BRICS and friends of BRICS, let us use these projects to further connect the greater Global South.



The promotion of greater regional connectivity and trade facilitation can only succeed in an environment of peace and stability.

https://t.co/DJwvaNWLUx — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 24, 2024

"The AfCFTA will unlock opportunities for trade and investment, both for local and global businesses. It will lead to an integrated and connected continent," he said.

He also discussed ambitious infrastructure projects like the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), designed to unify Africa’s airspace and enhance economic integration.

"For BRICS and friends of BRICS, we need to use these projects to further connect the greater Global South," he urged.

Ramaphosa delivered a strong rebuke of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, describing them as genocide.

"South Africa is concerned about the military aggression by Israel against the people of Gaza, which we have characterised as genocide," he said, adding that South Africa had approached the International Court of Justice to help stop the violence.

He reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in line with UN resolutions. "The world cannot afford a region-wide escalation of the conflict," he warned.

Ramaphosa also drew attention to the crises in Sudan and the Sahel, where ongoing violence continues to ravage communities.

"On our own continent, Sudan enters its second year of horrific conflict and devastation. This is another conflict the world seems to have forgotten," he said, calling for lasting solutions through negotiation and inclusive dialogue.

In closing, Ramaphosa stressed the importance of strong multilateral institutions to maintain global peace and security.

"We must safeguard the multilateral system, because it is the cornerstone of international relations. We need to find paths to peace and support nations and peoples seeking to end the cycle of conflict," he said.

His speech reaffirmed his role as a leading advocate for peace, development, and connectivity, urging BRICS nations to unite for a more just and interconnected world.

