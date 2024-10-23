In the grandeur of the Kremlin, a place where history and power converge, Dr. Iqbal Survé, Executive Chairman of Independent Media and IOL, participated in a meeting that will be remembered as a defining moment for BRICS diplomacy. This exclusive gathering, attended by leading media figures from BRICS nations, offered a rare opportunity to engage directly with President Vladimir Putin on matters that will shape the future of global diplomacy.

The invitation itself was historic, to be invited to such a meeting underscores the magnitude of Dr. Survé’s influence—not just as a media owner, but as a key figure within BRICS and the global South. As a former Chairman of the BRICS Business Council and Co-Chairman of the BRICS Media Forum, Dr. Survé has long been an advocate for BRICS’ potential to reshape the global order, and this meeting reinforced his role as a powerful voice in international circles.

A Meeting with Global Implications

Dr. Survé’s participation in this meeting was no ordinary encounter. It was a symbol of his standing as an internationalist and a leader whose influence spans across continents. To sit across from President Putin, one of the most powerful figures in the world, is a privilege reserved for very few. The Kremlin, with its walls steeped in history, became the stage for a critical dialogue on the future of BRICS—a coalition that now represents a significant portion of global GDP and influence.

During this meeting, Dr. Survé asked the pressing questions that many are hesitant to voice, addressing the pace at which BRICS is evolving. “Mr. President,” he remarked, “as one of the pioneers of BRICS, you have been integral to its inception. I have had the honour of being part of the BRICS Business Council, and I believe in the coalition’s potential. But I feel we may be moving too slowly. Are we missing a valuable opportunity to make BRICS the leading global alliance?”

In response, President Putin acknowledged that while challenges remain, the growth of BRICS is an organic process, one that cannot be rushed but will inevitably unfold as the world shifts towards a multipolar order. He highlighted Russia’s progress, with 95% of its external trade now conducted in national currencies, particularly with China. Putin’s message was clear: BRICS is moving forward, and the groundwork for a stronger coalition is already being laid.

The Call for a "Mandela Moment"

One of the most powerful moments of the meeting came when Dr. Survé invoked the legacy of Nelson Mandela, drawing parallels between South Africa’s journey to peace and the role BRICS could play in resolving global conflicts. “Every war must eventually end in peace,” Dr. Survé said. “That is the lesson history teaches us. Mr. President, can BRICS, under your leadership, offer the world a ‘Mandela moment’—a pivotal opportunity for reconciliation and peace, especially as conflicts around the globe intensify?”

This question, rooted in Dr. Survé’s own experiences as a leader in South Africa’s liberation movement, carried with it a profound sense of hope and urgency. Nelson Mandela’s legacy is one of reconciliation, of bringing together opposing sides for the greater good. Dr. Survé’s challenge to President Putin was whether BRICS could provide that same leadership on a global scale.

President Putin’s response was thoughtful and cautious. He acknowledged the complexities of achieving peace, particularly in the context of the Ukraine conflict, but reiterated Russia’s openness to dialogue. “We do not ban negotiations,” Putin said. “We are always ready for peaceful means. The question is whether the other parties are willing.” With regards to rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly between Israel and Iran, Putin confirmed that Russia maintains relationships with both nations and stands ready to mediate, should the opportunity arise.

The Significance of the Meeting

This meeting was far more than just an exchange of ideas—it was a reaffirmation of BRICS’ growing role on the world stage. Dr. Survé’s presence in that room, asking the tough questions, was a reminder of his influence not only within South Africa but across the globe. Dr. Survé has dedicated years to advocating for the Global South, pushing for a more equitable world order.

A Vision for BRICS’ Future

As BRICS continues to evolve, this meeting stands as a pivotal step towards a more united and influential coalition. The dialogue between Dr. Survé and President Putin underscored the importance of not only economic cooperation but also diplomatic leadership. BRICS, with its vast resources and geopolitical influence, has the potential to lead the way in resolving some of the world’s most pressing challenges—from economic inequality to geopolitical conflicts.

Dr. Survé’s call for a “Mandela moment” resonates deeply in this context. Just as Mandela’s legacy brought peace and reconciliation to South Africa, BRICS has the opportunity to offer a new path forward for a world in turmoil. Dr. Survé, with his unwavering commitment to justice and equity, is a powerful figure in this vision—a leader whose influence transcends borders, and whose presence in the Kremlin that day reinforced his status as one of the most important voices in global diplomacy.

The meeting with President Putin was not just another diplomatic engagement—it was a defining moment for BRICS and for the future of global leadership. It was a reminder that the Global South is rising, and with leaders like Dr. Survé at the helm, it will continue to shape the world’s future.