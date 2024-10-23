President Ramaphosa calls for enhanced multilateralism at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan

President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasises multilateralism and solidarity at the 16th BRICS Summit, advocating for a united approach to global challenges. Picture: The Presidency/X

In an address at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised the importance of multilateralism for global development and security.

Hosting the summit, President Vladimir Putin welcomed leaders from the now expanded group of nine nations.

Reflecting on South Africa's journey since its first participation in BRICS 15 years ago, Ramaphosa highlighted the group's evolution into a beacon of hope for the Global South.

"Individually, we are countries of diverse histories, values and strengths. Together, we demonstrate the benefits of cooperation instead of competition," he said.

Drawing inspiration from Nelson Mandela, who acknowledged Russia's solidarity in South Africa's struggle against apartheid, Ramaphosa called for a similar spirit of unity in addressing current global challenges.

‘’As the world bears witness to the continued plight of the Palestinian people, South Africa is compelled to emulate that spirit of solidarity.’’

He expressed grave concern over the escalating conflict faced by the Palestinian people, reiterating the international community's duty to promote their right to self-determination.

"Lasting peace and security will not be achieved until Palestinians have realised their aspirations for statehood, justice and freedom," he said.

Highlighting the deficiencies of the UN Security Council, Ramaphosa argued for its reform to better represent the interests of the global community, stating, "It does not represent the interests of the global community, and therefore does not have the means to give effect to the global desire for peace."

He emphasised the role of BRICS in shaping a new multi-polar world order and advancing necessary changes within the UN framework.

Ramaphosa also emphasised the need for enhanced security cooperation among BRICS nations, focusing on mutual trust and collaboration to address complex challenges such as terrorism, cybercrime, and technological instability.

As South Africa prepares to assume the G20 Presidency next year under the theme of "Solidarity, Equality and Sustainable Development," Ramaphosa called for global cooperation to tackle pressing challenges.

"In an interconnected world, the challenges faced by one nation affect all nations," he noted, stressing that solidarity, equality, and sustainable development are essential for a prosperous future.

He affirmed that BRICS has become an important voice for the Global South and that through collective action, the group can pave the way for a brighter future for all nations.

"By working together, we can pave the way for a brighter future for all our peoples and for the global community of nations," he said.

IOL