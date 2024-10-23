Man walks into hospital with snake around his neck after bite, seeking proper treatment

Prakash Mandal from Bihar in India, went to hospital with a highly venomous snake after it bit him on his right arm. Picture: Screenshot/@kumarmanish9

A 48-year-old man entered a hospital with a snake wrapped around his neck to help medical staff identify the species that had bitten him and determine the appropriate treatment.

Prakash Mandal from Bihar in India, went to hospital with a highly venomous snake, a Russell’s Viper around his neck, after it bit him on his right arm.

The Hindustan Times reported that Mandal was bitten while he was sleeping at his home.

The publication added that in an effort to save his life, Mandal decided to catch the snake to help medical staff at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital to administer proper treatment.

Furthermore, he wrapped his arm tightly to prevent the poison from spreading.

In a video, bystanders are seen looking at Mandal with shock while he’s escorted to away from other people.

Mandal then moves to an isolated area and lies down. He then carefully places the snake next to him while firmly holding its head to stop it from opening its mouth.

The publication said he was placed on a stretcher and he continued to hold on to the snake. He only released it when doctors told him it would be difficult to treat him if he kept the reptile clutched in his hand.

It was added that his family, who had accompanied him to hospital, took the snake and kept it in a sack until he received treatment.

The snake was later released and handed over to the forest department, said the publication.

