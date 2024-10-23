E-Coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders leaves one dead and 10 hospitalised in US

One person has died following an e-coli outbreak allegedly linked to McDonald’s quarter pounder hamburgers. Picture: File image

One person has died in America and 10 people are currently in hospital following an E-coli outbreak allegedly tied to McDonald’s quarter pounder hamburgers.

According to the The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this is a fast-moving outbreak investigation.

In a statement, the CDC said most sick people are reportedly eating Quarter Pounder hamburgers from McDonald’s and investigators are working quickly to confirm which food ingredient is contaminated.

It said McDonald’s has pulled ingredients for these burgers, and they won’t be available for sale in some states.

“McDonald’s stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties in several states while the investigation is ongoing to identify the ingredient causing illness.”

McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers are making people sick, with most illnesses in Colorado and Nebraska.

“McDonald's is pro-actively making these changes while investigators work to confirm the contaminated ingredient. Quarter pound beef patties are only used on Quarter Pounders. Fresh slivered onions are primarily used on Quarter Pounder hamburgers and not other menu items.”

The US FDA said symptoms begin anywhere from a few days after consuming contaminated food or up to nine days later and can include severe stomach cramps, diarrhoea, fever, nausea or vomiting.

The FDA urged consumers who have already eaten at McDonald’s and have symptoms of E. coli infection should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care immediately.

Cases: 49

Hospitalisations: 10

Deaths: 1

States: 10

IOL News