BRICS Summit: ‘We see Russia as a valued ally’, Ramaphosa tells Putin

The President also briefed Putin on the Government of National Unity. Picture: The Presidency/X

President Cyril Ramaphosa told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that he sees Moscow as a valued ally.

Ramaphosa made these comments as Russia hosts the 16 BRICS Summit, taking place from October 22 to October 24 in Kazan.

This year’s event theme is “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security”.

A friend to South Africa

During a bilateral meeting on Tuesday, the South African president told Putin that he sees him as a valued partner.

“We continue to see Russia as a valued ally, as a valued friend who supported us right from the beginning, from the days of our struggle against apartheid,” Ramaphosa explained.

“We are going to have important discussions here in Kazan within the BRICS family,” he added.

Ramaphosa also briefed Putin on the Government of National Unity (GNU) and the country’s focus on inclusive economic growth, job creation and fighting poverty.

He said that South Africa remained ready to work with the Russian Federation to grow both economies.

“We have formed a Government of National Unity following our elections in May of this year. We will have time to talk more about that and inform you how that whole process of governing South Africa with a number of other partners is evolving as we have sought to unite the country, to stabilise the country politically,” he noted.

Peace in Ukraine

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi also jetted into Russia on Tuesday and said that India wanted peace in Ukraine.

The Indian leader thanked Putin for his "strong friendship" and praised Russia’s growing cooperation and noted the evolution of BRICS as a strong financial and political bloc.

Modi, however, noted that the the conflict in Ukraine should be ended peacefully, according to Reuters.

"We have been in constant touch on the subject of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine," Modi explained.

"We believe that problems should be resolved only through peaceful means.

"We fully support the early restoration of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible support in the times to come," he said.

IOL NEWS