BRICS Summit adopts final declaration with long-term goals - Putin

The final BRICS declaration will be a very important step to strengthen the interaction of the organization's members, said a representative of the UAE delegation at the BRICS summit in Kazan. Picture: Alexey Nikolskiy / Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru

The BRICS summit has adopted a final declaration that contains general assessments of the state of affairs in the world, as well as goals for the long term, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We have prepared a final declaration, which contains general assessments of the state of affairs in the world, summarises the results of Russia's chairmanship of BRICS, and defines guidelines for long-term cooperation ... I would like to note that we plan to distribute it to the UN as our common joint document," Putin said at an expanded BRICS meeting.

In their final declaration, BRICS countries, among other things:

Stated the importance of expanding cooperation on the basis of common interests and further developing strategic partnership.

Recalled their national positions on the situation in and around Ukraine.

Expressed concern over the negative impact of illegal sanctions on the global economy.

Called for greater participation of the least developed countries, especially in Africa, in global processes. Welcomed the strong interest of the Global South in coming together.

Took note of proposals for mediation for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict through dialogue.

Expressed concern at the escalation of violence and worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan, and called for a ceasefire.

Reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and to maintaining the central role of the United Nations in the international system.

Emphasized the importance of continuing the implementation of the 2025 Economic Partnership Strategy on all fronts.

Reaffirmed their support for a comprehensive reform of the UN, including the Security Council, to make it more representative.

Welcomed the use of national currencies in financial transactions between the bloc’s member states and their trading partners.

Opposed unilateral measures imposed under the pretext of combating climate change.

Condemned attacks on UN personnel and threats to their safety, and called on Israel to immediately cease such actions.

Welcomed the establishment of an Interim Presidential Council for Haiti and the creation of an Electoral Council to resolve the crisis.

Reaffirmed the decision to take measures in support of WTO reform.

Called for reform of Bretton Woods institutions, taking into account the increased representation of developing countries.

The final BRICS declaration will be a very important step to strengthen the interaction of the organization's members, said a representative of the UAE delegation at the BRICS summit in Kazan.

"The declaration to be adopted will be an important step to strengthen our interaction, establish a universally recognized framework to face future challenges and achieve our common goals," said Foreign Minister Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh.

He said the UAE is interested in expanding partnership and cooperation for sustainable development, growth of innovation and green economy.

The BRICS summit is being held in Russia's Kazan from October 22-24.

Sputnik