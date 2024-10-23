BRICS fosters cultural exchange and global connections among youth

President of Russia Vladimir Putin during a group photo ceremony for the heads of delegation at the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan. From left: Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, President of China Xi Jinping. From right: Foreign Minister of Brazil Mauro Vieira, President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Picture: Sergey Bobylev / Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru

In an increasingly interconnected world, collaboration between nations plays a crucial role in shaping personal growth and mutual understanding, particularly among young people.

This sentiment was at the heart of discussions at the recent BRICS Young Leaders Forum, where participants from various countries shared their experiences and insights into the transformative power of international cooperation.

Among the speakers were Aleksandra Kleimenova, a young educator from Russia and a participant at the BRICS Young Leaders Forum; Vitor Moura, a Brazilian market director and master's candidate in international relations at Tsinghua University; and Shanna Rose Erasmus, a South African master's student specialising in traditional Chinese medicine.

Each brought a unique perspective on the importance of cultural exchange through the BRICS framework.

Kleimenova, who has been a university lecturer for three years, emphasised the networking opportunities BRICS provides.

"BRICS is all about networking," she noted.

"This opportunity to be a speaker at the forum allowed me to expand my social connections and engage with peers from Brazil and South Africa."

Kleimenova recently won the first prize at the Belt and Road English Speaking Competition, which marked her first trip to China, where she explored cities like Shanghai and Taicang.

Moura shared his decade-long journey in China, where he transitioned from an IT professional to a co-founder of a trading company.

"The BRICS mechanism represents not just cooperation among countries, but a diverse matrix of interactions that foster mutual understanding," he stated.

His involvement in various BRICS events, including summits in Sochi and Xiamen, deepened his appreciation for the collaborative spirit within the group.

Erasmus, who studies acupuncture at Zhejiang Chinese Medical University, reflected on her experiences in both South Africa and China.

She highlighted the friendships formed during these exchanges as critical to building bridges between cultures.

"My experiences in China dispelled stereotypes I had about the country. I was pleasantly surprised by the friendliness of the people," she shared.

"These personal connections are vital for the BRICS initiative, as they promote understanding beyond formal cooperation."

The discussions at the forum underscored the role of cultural exchange in personal and professional development.

Participants highlighted the importance of creating awareness about the various opportunities available under the BRICS framework.

As Moura noted, "Awareness is essential. There are many outstanding individuals who can contribute, but they are often left behind due to a lack of visibility."

Kleimenova added, "As educators, we must bridge the gap between being message givers and recipients. Networking is crucial for young people to discover opportunities for collaboration and entrepreneurship."

The forum also provided a platform for young leaders to share insights on their respective countries' educational systems.

Kleimenova noted significant differences between Russian and Chinese education styles, particularly in cognitive approaches.

"In Russia, education encourages dialogue between students and professors, while in China, there can be more of a hierarchical structure," she explained.

This difference can influence how students engage in discussions and participate in collaborative efforts.

The personal friendships formed during the forum exemplified the essence of BRICS cooperation.

Erasmas remarked on the meaningful connections she established with peers, saying, "Our collaboration extends beyond formal settings into our personal lives, which enriches our understanding of one another."

This sentiment echoes a broader theme observed by Moura, who stressed that the diversity within BRICS countries contributes to a rich exchange of ideas.

"When we come together, despite our differences, we realise we are all people at the end of the day.

"These interactions allow us to engage in meaningful debates and generate innovative solutions.’’

IOL