As the 16th BRICS Summit begins Modi tells Putin that conflict in Ukraine should end

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin that India wants peace in Ukraine.

These comments come as Russia the 16 BRICS Summit takes place from October 22 to October 24 in Kazan under the theme: "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security."

The Indian leader told thanked Putin for his "strong friendship" and praised Russia’s growing cooperation and noted the evolution of BRICS as a strong financial and political block.

Modi however noted that the the conflict in Ukraine should be ended peacefully, according to Reuters.

"We have been in constant touch on the subject of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine," Modi explained.

"We believe that problems should be resolved only through peaceful means."

"We fully support the early restoration of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible support in the times to come," he said.

Modi noted that he would discuss the issue with Putin during the summit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Kazan

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially touched down in Russia on Tuesday to lead the country's participation in the summit.

Ramaphosa is joined by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola; Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga; Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, and Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau.

The President is expected to kick off his programme with a bilateral meeting with Putin of the Russian Federation.

The Presidency explained that the meeting will present an opportunity for President Ramaphosa to communicate the priorities of the seventh administration, highlight the strategic importance of the Russian Federation to South Africa, and exchange views with the host president on issues of mutual interest.

“President Ramaphosa will hold several bilateral meetings with leaders attending the BRICS Summit to strengthen political and economic relations in line with South Africa's national interests and foreign policy priorities,” it said.

IOL NEWS