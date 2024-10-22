WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Kazan for 16th BRICS Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially arrived in Kazan, Russia, for the 16th BRICS Summit taking place this week. Picture: The Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially touched down in Russia to lead the country's participation in the 16 BRICS Summit taking place from October 22 to October 24 under the theme: "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security."

Ramaphosa is joined by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola; Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga; Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, and Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau.

The President is expected to kick off his programme with a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation.

The Presidency explained that the meeting will present an opportunity for President Ramaphosa to communicate priorities of the seventh administration, highlight the strategic importance of the Russian Federation to South Africa, and to exchange views with the host president on issues of mutual interest.

"President Ramaphosa will hold several bilateral meetings with leaders attending the BRICS Summit to strengthen political and economic relations in line with South Africa's national interests and foreign policy priorities," it added.

Ramaphosa will also attend the Welcome Cultural Ceremony for BRICS Leaders hosted by the Chair of BRICS 2024 President Putin.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa will deliver the country statement during the BRICS Plenary session as well as attend the Welcoming Ceremony for Heads of Delegations of BRICS States, Invited Countries and International Organisations.

The Presidency said on Thursday, the President will deliver the second county statement and the aim of the dialogue is to enhance BRICS ties with leading developing economies.

