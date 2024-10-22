Teenage boy arrested for fatally shooting girl's stepfather after being rejected

A 17-year-old boy accused of stalking a 16-year-old girl fatally shot her stepfather during a confrontation in Houston, Texas.

In a statement, Houston police said Cristian Gasca Martinez was arrested for allegedly shooting Osvaldo Casas, a 37-year-old father of three, to death. Casas died at the scene on Aug 10, 2024.

“Patrol officers responded to a shooting call and found an unresponsive male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Houston fire department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the male, later identified as Mr Casas, deceased,” police said.

The statement added that Martinez was only linked to the shooting after two months of searching.

“It is believed Casas confronted a suspicious person on his street prior to being shot. At that time, there was no known suspect description, however, further investigation identified Gasca Martinez as the suspect in this case,” Houston police added.

He was arrested on last week Friday.

According to a USA based publication, Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Martinez reportedly stalked the victim’s 16-year-old stepdaughter and shot him in retaliation for being rejected by her.

The publication added that a day before Casas was killed, the family’s car was vandalised and the next day, neighbours called Casas to warn him about a black vehicle driving slowly by his home.

It was further reported that Casas went to confront the people in the vehicle and that was when he was shot.

[email protected]

IOL News