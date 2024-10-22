Chinese president leaves for 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing on Tuesday for the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Xinhua / Huang Jingwen

Live: Special coverage on leaders' arrival at BRICS Summit in Kazan. #BRICS2024 https://t.co/iKKtZLHnqM — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) October 22, 2024

Xi's entourage includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, as well as Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and foreign minister.