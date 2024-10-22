16th BRICS Summit: A new era for African engagement and multilateralism

With a focus on strengthening multilateralism, the 16th BRICS Summit empowers African nations to advocate for equitable development, creating opportunities for collaboration and addressing pressing challenges within the global landscape. File Picture: Siyabulela Duda / GCIS

The 16th BRICS summit, taking place in Kazan from October 22 to 24, marks a crucial moment for the emerging economies group, especially with the inclusion of five new members: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

This expansion aims to bolster the significance of BRICS by enhancing participation from strong emerging economies.

Dr. Emmanuel Matambo, Director of the Centre for China Africa Studies at the University of Johannesburg, highlights key distinctions of this summit, notably its setting in Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"This will be the first summit under Russia's chairmanship, which brings a unique backdrop to the discussions," he said.

For African countries like Ethiopia and Egypt, membership in BRICS presents significant opportunities.

Dr Berhanu Alemu, a senior economist at the Ethiopian Policy Studies Institute, emphasises that Ethiopia stands to gain through economic cooperation, networking with business leaders, and accessing new markets.

"Ethiopia can leverage its rich natural resources and cultural heritage to enhance trade and tourism," Alemu said.

Egypt, as a strategic hub, is also eager to capitalise on its BRICS membership.

Khaled Moussa, Managing Director of Muscat Media Group Sultanate of Oman asserts, "This participation allows Egypt to strengthen its economic ties and serve as a gateway for trade between Africa and other BRICS countries."

He adds that the BRICS framework offers Egypt a chance to diversify its economic partnerships, especially in light of the challenges posed by the ongoing conflicts in the region.

As for South Africa, Matambo points out that the nation is focused on advocating for peace initiatives related to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

"South Africa aims to spotlight the humanitarian crises arising from these conflicts and push for diplomatic resolutions," he explains.

The theme of this summit, "Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security," resonates strongly across African member states.

Alemu mentions that this theme emphasises the need for cooperative frameworks to address shared challenges, particularly around resources like the Nile River.

"The inclusion of Ethiopia and Egypt in BRICS facilitates dialogue on these critical issues, paving the way for sustainable peace in the Horn of Africa," he said.

Looking ahead, both Alemu and Moussa agree that the BRICS group may continue to expand.

Alemu states, "As Africa grows in economic potential, the desire for regional integration will likely drive further expansion of BRICS membership."

Moussa added that the group's approach to expansion will be deliberate, focusing on countries that can add value to the collective.

The outcomes of the 16th BRICS summit hold the potential to significantly influence not just the member countries but also the broader landscape of international relations, particularly for African nations seeking to enhance their global standing.

IOL Politics