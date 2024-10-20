Dr. Iqbal Survé meets with Russian president Vladimir Putin ahead of BRICS Summit

Independent Media executive chairman Dr Iqbal Survé and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a high-profile meeting on Friday, which included the heads of leading media outlets ahead of the 2024 BRICS Summit.

The meeting brought together prominent figures from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa in a roundtable session preceding the summit which kicks off this week. The meeting was also attended by leaders from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

During the session, Putin fielded questions from global media leaders, including Survé, who inquired about Russia’s role as the BRICS host and how it could accelerate efforts to enhance the group’s impact in global economics, payment systems, and politics.

Putin’s Response To Survé

In response to Survé's question, Putin highlighted the substantial progress BRICS countries have made in moving away from traditional Western-dominated financial systems. He noted that settlements using national currencies, especially between Russia and China, have seen a significant uptick.

“The share of the ruble and yuan in trade between Russia and China has reached 95 percent,” said Putin, pointing to this shift as a symbol of the bloc’s determination to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar.

Putin also drew attention to the BRICS New Development Bank, which has played a critical role in supporting member countries' financial initiatives.

“We have established a bank, and while a lot has been done, there’s still work ahead, particularly when it comes to topping up capital,” he explained.

The Russian leader emphasised the importance of ensuring that the bank remains well-resourced, especially as BRICS expands its membership and influence globally.

Putin mentioned to Survé that there were ongoing efforts to develop digital currency investments within the BRICS framework. He suggested that this initiative could further strengthen the group's financial infrastructure and offer new opportunities for member states.

“We are working on a toolkit that will be under BRICS supervision. Consultations are already underway with our partners from China, India, Brazil, and South Africa,” Putin said to Survé.