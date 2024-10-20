Dr. Iqbal Survé meets with Russian president Vladimir Putin ahead of BRICS Summit
Independent Media executive chairman Dr Iqbal Survé and Russian President Vladimir Putin
Independent Media executive chairman Dr Iqbal Survé and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a high-profile meeting on Friday, which included the heads of leading media outlets ahead of the 2024 BRICS Summit.
The meeting brought together prominent figures from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa in a roundtable session preceding the summit which kicks off this week. The meeting was also attended by leaders from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
During the session, Putin fielded questions from global media leaders, including Survé, who inquired about Russia’s role as the BRICS host and how it could accelerate efforts to enhance the group’s impact in global economics, payment systems, and politics.
Putin’s Response To Survé
In response to Survé's question, Putin highlighted the substantial progress BRICS countries have made in moving away from traditional Western-dominated financial systems. He noted that settlements using national currencies, especially between Russia and China, have seen a significant uptick.
“The share of the ruble and yuan in trade between Russia and China has reached 95 percent,” said Putin, pointing to this shift as a symbol of the bloc’s determination to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar.
Putin also drew attention to the BRICS New Development Bank, which has played a critical role in supporting member countries' financial initiatives.
“We have established a bank, and while a lot has been done, there’s still work ahead, particularly when it comes to topping up capital,” he explained.
The Russian leader emphasised the importance of ensuring that the bank remains well-resourced, especially as BRICS expands its membership and influence globally.
Putin mentioned to Survé that there were ongoing efforts to develop digital currency investments within the BRICS framework. He suggested that this initiative could further strengthen the group's financial infrastructure and offer new opportunities for member states.
“We are working on a toolkit that will be under BRICS supervision. Consultations are already underway with our partners from China, India, Brazil, and South Africa,” Putin said to Survé.
WATCH HERE
Survé on BRICS opportunity
Following the meeting, Survé shared his thoughts on BRICS’ growing prominence and its potential to reshape the global order.
"BRICS is no longer just an economic bloc; it is a symbol of hope for the global south. As the world faces increasing polarisation, BRICS offers an alternative where emerging economies can assert their influence and reshape global governance structures,"said Survé.
Survé, a vocal advocate for South-South cooperation, has long been involved in fostering stronger ties between South Africa and its BRICS partners and was also previously chairperson of the BRICS Business Council.
He believes that the alliance presents a unique opportunity for countries like South Africa to play a more significant role in global politics and economics.
"Our relationship with Russia continues to grow stronger, and there are vast opportunities for collaboration, not only in trade but also in technology, energy, and people-to-people exchanges,"said Survé.
He said for South Africa, BRICS offers a platform to diversify its international partnerships and reduce its reliance on Western economies.
“The BRICS bloc allows us to forge ahead in a world that is becoming increasingly multipolar. We need to position ourselves to take advantage of these shifts, and BRICS provides the mechanisms to do so.”
Putin and Survé on BRICS expansion
Another major theme of the meeting was BRICS' continued expansion. In his remarks, Putin confirmed to Survé the inclusion of five new members—Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia—bringing the total number of countries in the alliance to ten.
He emphasised that this expansion was not a coincidence but rather the result of long-standing partnerships in various sectors.
"These are countries we have collaborated with in various fields in the past. Now that we are working together within a single group, we have created platforms for exchanging ideas and exploring potential joint projects across a range of sectors," said Putin.
While economic cooperation remains the primary focus of BRICS, the group is also keen to develop stronger cultural and humanitarian ties. Putin underscored the importance of people-to-people exchanges, citing sectors such as culture, cinema, and youth programs as key areas for future collaboration.
“We are placing significant emphasis on developing people-to-people and humanitarian ties,” he said, highlighting the bloc’s intention to strengthen relationships beyond just economic agreements.
Moreover, Putin revealed that 34 additional countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS, a testament to the growing appeal of the alliance as an alternative to Western-dominated international institutions.
The upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan is expected to focus on deepening economic integration among its members and addressing key global challenges, such as economic inequality, climate change, and political instability. With BRICS expanding to include new members, the alliance's potential to shape global governance is increasing.
Survé expressed optimism about South Africa's role in these discussions and the opportunities for collaboration with other BRICS nations.
"South Africa stands to gain immensely from the strengthened ties within BRICS, not just economically, but also in terms of global influence. As we continue to build these relationships, we are carving out a new role for ourselves in the global arena," he said.