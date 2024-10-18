Vladimir Putin says that cooperation in the cultural sphere creates basis for trust between people

During a meeting with the heads of the BRICS media organised ahead of the summit in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the prospects for the development of the association.

Responding to a question from Dr Iqbal Survé, Chairman of Independent Media, South Africa, a partner of TV BRICS International Media Network, about the pace of the BRICS expansion, the Russian President emphasised the progressive nature of the group's development.

He noted significant progress in settlements in national currencies between the member countries of the association. In particular, the share of the ruble and yuan in trade between Russia and China has reached 95 per cent. Putin also drew attention to the work of the BRICS New Development Bank.

However, according to the head of state, the partnership between the countries of the group is not limited to trade and economic relations. Platforms are being created for cooperation in museums and theatre, cinema and folk art. Relevant thematic events are being held.

"This brings people closer together and opens up opportunities. Trust in each other is increased, and that is the most important thing. Trust is a necessary basis for economic and security cooperation," said Putin

The BRICS expansion was one of the key topics of the President's meeting with journalists. In particular, Fan Yun, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of China Media Group and Editor-in-Chief of CGTN, a partner of TV BRICS, asked what role the enlarged BRICS could play in the global arena.

In Putin’s view, each member of the group, with its unique capabilities, enhances the potential of BRICS.

“BRICS now consists of ten countries. Each of these states holds value for the global community and, of course, for the group itself. Every one of these nations has its own culture, history, and advantages in the global division of labour. Engagement with them is of interest to all BRICS members,” Putin stated.

He noted that in 2024, the BRICS countries actively strengthened ties in the areas of economy, culture, youth policy, and other fields.

“We have worked intensively along all these directions almost throughout the entire year. And practice shows that we are on the right path and have made the correct decision in terms of expansion,” Putin emphasised.

The Russian President expressed BRICS’s openness to admitting new members and reminded that today more than 30 countries have voiced interest in partnering with the group in one form or another.

Answering a question from Admasu Damtew Belete, CEO of Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC), TV BRICS’s partner in Ethiopia, the President of Russia analysed promising areas of cooperation, such as education and infrastructure development.

Putin also highlighted that Russia’s cooperation with African states in the field of workforce training has a long history. Specifically, thousands of individuals have graduated from Soviet and Russian universities, many of whom now hold high-ranking positions in countries across the continent.

“With regard to Ethiopia, we have traditionally deep relations and very good spiritual and humanitarian connections. Many Russian energy and engineering companies are showing interest in working in the Ethiopian market,” the President concluded.

The BRICS Summit will be held in Kazan from 22 to 24 October 2024. This event will be the central occasion of Russia’s BRICS presidency. In 2025, Brazil will take over the chairmanship of BRICS.

This article was originally published in TV BRICS.