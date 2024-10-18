Partners of TV BRICS International Media Network take part in meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

On the eve of the BRICS summit in Kazan, which will be held on 22-24 October, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the heads of the leading media of the BRICS countries, in particular Brazil, Russia, Egypt, India, China, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and South Africa.

The Head of State was asked questions by representatives of TV BRICS International Media Network partners, including: Fan Yun, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of China Media Group and Editor-in-Chief of CGTN, Iqbal Surve, Executive Chairman of Independent Media in South Africa, and Admasu Damtew Belete, CEO of FANA Broadcasting Corporate (FBC).

The meeting was organised with the participation of Russia's leading news agency, "Rossiya Segodnya". The moderator was the company's CEO, TV presenter Dmitry Kiselev.

The XVI BRICS summit will be the key event of the Russian presidency in the association. The event is expected to be attended by representatives of more than 30 countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America. At the same time, according to Yury Ushakov, aide to the Russian President, 24 delegations will be led by heads of state. At the moment, BRICS includes 10 countries: Brazil, Egypt, India, Iran, UAE, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and South Africa. Earlier, Vladimir Putin announced the desire of 34 more states to become part of the group.

This article was originally published in TV BRICS.