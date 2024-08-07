Woof: Australia collars man over Bluey coin theft

Australian police charged a man with nabbing thousands of collectable coins bearing the image of cartoon pup Bluey. Picture: Handout / NEW SOUTH WALES POLICE / AFP

Australian police on Wednesday charged a man with nabbing thousands of collectable coins bearing the image of cartoon pup Bluey, a ruff day for the 47-year-old who faces time in the big house if convicted.

The warehouse worker allegedly snaffled 63,000 unreleased and limited edition $1 coins celebrating the Australian creation, popular worldwide.

"Police will allege in court the man was an employee at a warehouse where he located and stole the Australian Mint packages from the back of a truck on Sunday 23 June 2024," police said.

The coins were then sold online for 10 times their face value, giving the total haul a potential street value of about Aus$600,000 (US$400,000 or around R7.349 million).

As part of "Strike Force Bandit", robbery and serious crime squad cops collared the man at a home in Western Sydney on Wednesday, after a month-long investigation.

He was charged with three counts of breaking, entering and committing a serious indictable offence — charges that can carry a decades-long jail sentence.

He was refused bail.

AFP