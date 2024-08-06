Animal chic: These designer boots shaped like cow hoofs go for a whopping R55,000

The Alexander McQueen boots which are shaped like hoofs, but netizens are digging their heels in against wearing them. Picture: X

Fashion designers are constantly pushing the envelope when it comes to innovative creations, as competition is steep in the industry.

However, what can be considered too much? Well, Alexander McQueen’s boots which are shaped like hoofs seem to be where people draw the line.

The absurd shoes go for $2,990 (about R55,186) and netizens have a lot to say.

“The margarita brown calf hair boot feature a hoof inspired round toe with horseshoe sole silhouette and silver-finished nail studs. The boot is finished with a back zip closure,” says the fashion house on its website.

Additionally, they are 145mm tall and are crafted with calf leather and are made in Italy. So, avant garde fashionistas can strut around like calves.

For netizens, however, the boots are a joke. Comedy and social commentary content creator, shabazsays, posted a video on his social media about them.

“The fashion industry has done it again. Innovation...Welcome, hoof boots. Yes you can wear brand new Alexander McQueen designer boots for nearly $3,000.

“You can buy heels that make you look like Mr Tumnus, (a faun which is an imaginary creature that is like a small man with a goat’s back legs, a tail, ears, and horns in The Chronicles of Narnia books). Because who does not want to trot down the high street looking like an a*se,” he said.

Here are some comments on the video:

“I have never been so thankful to be a povvo (poor person) because I don’t want any of that.”

“The rich have become delulu (delusional) beyond reason but I am too poor to understand fashion.”

“At this point, the fashion industry is f***ing with people. They’re having a laugh in their meetings. Saying okay, let’s see what utter BS we can get them to buy.”

“The furries (people who identify with animals who have human characteristics, like cartoon characters) got into high fashion.”

“Already ordered mine.”

