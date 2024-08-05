Four-year-old child survives after plummeting 16 floors to the roof of pharmacy

The boy was found lying motionless on the roof of a ground floor pharmacy. Picture: Pexels

A four-year-old boy in France reportedly survived a 43-metre fall from the 16 storey of his flat to the ground and escaped with no serious injuries.

This is according to the French news outlet, Le Parisien. The boy’s father Ji, reportedly revealed that the child named Enzo was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The World Health Organization describes ASD as: “Constituting a diverse group of conditions related to development of the brain. It is characterised by some degree of difficulty with social interaction and communication.”

On the day of the incident, Ji said that Enzo was in his bedroom and heard the boy cry out. The father apparently rushed to make sure his son was okay and soothe him.

He attempted to get into Enzo’s room and discovered the door was locked. The father reportedly broke down the door and found that Enzo was not in the room.

Ji hurried into the balcony and found Enzo lying motionless on the roof of a ground-floor pharmacy. He ran out of the apartment and went to get his son.

“Enzo was able to move. He was conscious and I didn’t see any external blood. He just had a small scratch on his leg,” Ji told Le Parisien.

He called emergency services because he was concerned about internal injuries. The youngster was admitted to a hospital and kept under observation for seven days.

Throughout this period, doctors administered a battery of tests on Enzo.

The boy had no problems, other than some small bleeding in his kidneys and lungs, which surgeons quickly addressed.

IOL