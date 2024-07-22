New Zealand links four deaths to ‘suicide kit’ sales

A New Zealand coroner has formally linked four deaths to the sale of “suicide kits” bought online from a former Canadian chef. File picture: Pixabay

A New Zealand coroner has formally linked four deaths to the sale of “suicide kits” bought online from a former Canadian chef, according to findings published Monday.

Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame found that three students, aged 18 to 21, and one 40-year-old personal trainer killed themselves after buying kits from businesses linked to Canadian Kenneth Law.

Canadian police believe Law sent as many as 1,200 "suicide kits" to people in more than 40 countries between 2020 and his arrest last year — specifically targeting vulnerable people online.

Canadian prosecutors allege the kits contained a food additive that can kill if misused.

Law was arrested in May 2023 and charged in Canada with 14 counts of murder and a further 14 counts of aiding and counselling suicide.

He has denied the charges.

Alerted by Interpol, several other countries have launched investigations.

In Britain, at least 272 people purchased products from Law's websites and 88 of them died, police there have said.

In Italy, nine buyers have been identified and at least one victim has died.

The Canadian victims were both male and female between the ages of 16 and 36, according to police.

New Zealand's Suicide Prevention Office has asked internet service providers to block Law's website in New Zealand, the coroner added.

