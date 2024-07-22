Donald Trump slams Joe Biden as ‘worst president in US history’ after Biden backs out of US election race

Donald Trump has blasted President Joe Biden after he announced his withdrawal from the US presidential elections race on Sunday. Picture: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds and Joseph Prezioso/AFP

Donald Trump has slammed President Joe Biden as the worst president by far in the history of the United States of America.

Taking to his social media platform, Trump slated Biden following the 81-year-old's announcement that he was dropping out of the race.

“Crooked Joe Biden is the worst president, by far, in the history of our nation,” Trump shared.

“He has done everything possible to destroy our country, from our southern border, to energy dominance, national security, international standing, and so much more.”

IOL previously reported that Biden issued a statement announcing his withdrawal and endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee.

"It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden said.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

While various world leaders reacted to Biden's announcement, Trump said Biden had done everything to destroy the country.

"He was annihilated in an earth shattering debate, and now the corrupt and radical democrats are throwing him overboard,“ Trump shared.

“He was not fit to serve from the very beginning, but the people around him lied to America about his complete and total mental, physical, and cognitive demise. Whoever the Left puts up now will just be more of the same. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

IOL News