The CPC holds a press conference on the guiding principles from the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, July 19, 2024. Picture: CFP

The 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee issued a communique at the end of its four-day third plenary session, which concluded Thursday.

According to the communique, the plenary session adopted a resolution on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization.

The reform tasks in the resolution shall be completed by 2029, the 80th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, the communique said.

Graphics: Key takeaways from the 3rd plenum of the 20th CPC Central Committee communique

"By 2035, we will have finished building a high-standard socialist market economy in all respects, further improved the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, generally modernized our system and capacity for governance and basically realized socialist modernization," it said.

"Reform," "development," "modernization," "CPC," "economy," "socialism," "deepening reform comprehensively," "people," "market" and "opening up" are among the most frequently mentioned words and phrases in the communique.

The communique also emphasized building a fairer and more dynamic market environment, promoting high-quality development, supporting all-around innovation, developing whole-process people's democracy and boosting cultural confidence, and described opening up as a "defining feature of Chinese modernization."

One hundred and ninety-nine CPC Central Committee members and 165 alternate members of the CPC Central Committee attended the meeting.