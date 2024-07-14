US Secret Service denies claims it refused additional protection for Trump

Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. - Republican candidate Donald Trump was evacuated from the stage at today's rally after what sounded like shots rang out at the event in Pennsylvania, according to AFP. The former US president was seen with blood on his right ear as he was surrounded by security agents, who hustled him off the stage as he pumped his first to the crowd. Trump was bundled into an SUV and driven away. (Photo by Rebecca DROKE / AFP)

The US Secret Service on Sunday denied claims that it had refused additional protection for Donald Trump ahead of his Pennsylvania campaign rally, where he was shot in the ear in an assassination attempt.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on social media platform X that the assertions were "absolutely false," adding that the agency had "added protective resources & technology & capabilities as part of the increased campaign travel tempo."

Trump urges unity

Trump said Sunday it was divine intervention that helped him survive an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, and called on Americans to unite.

"It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening," the former US president and White House hopeful said on social media, urging fellow Americans to unite in "not allowing Evil to Win."

Trump was hit in the ear in an assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally Saturday, in a chaotic and shocking incident set to supercharge political tensions ahead of the US presidential election.

The 78-year-old former president was rushed off stage with blood streaked across his face after the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, while the shooter and a bystander were killed and two spectators were critically injured.

President Joe Biden, who is set to face Trump in November's deeply polarized presidential election, said there was "no place in America for this kind of violence."

"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Sunday morning, confirming that he would attend the Republican National Convention, which begins on Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Kremlin condemns Trump assassination bid

The Kremlin strongly condemned any violence in the context of politics, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday following an attack Trump.

The Kremlin "strongly condemns any example of violence in the context of political competition", Peskov said in a telephone press conference.

He expressed Russia's "condolences" to "the family of the victim killed in this attack" and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Both Peskov and Russia's foreign ministry said the attack was predictable.

"After numerous attempts to eliminate candidate Trump from the political arena using first all legal tools -- courts, prosecutors, attempts of political discrediting -- it is obvious to all outside observers that his life is in danger," Peskov said, adding however that "we do not at all believe that the attempt was organised by the current power".

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova addressed a message to "those in the United States who vote to supply weapons to" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as his country tries to fend off advancing Russian troops.

Zakharova advised Washington to make an "inventory" of its "policies of incitement to hatred against political opponents, countries and peoples".

She said such policies included US support for Ukraine.

"Maybe it would be better to use this money to finance American police and other services meant to ensure law and order in the United States," she wrote on Telegram.

Western countries on numerous occasions have accused Moscow of violently eliminating political opponents, something the Vladimir Putin regime denies.

Most recently, prominent Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in an Arctic prison in February in mysterious circumstances.